(Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly jumped to the highest in 18 years in September, according to a report Tuesday from the New York-based Conference Board.

The group’s index rose to 138.4 from an upwardly revised 134.7 in August. That compares with the median estimate of 132.1 from economists surveyed by Bloomberg News. Sentiment on the present situation and expectations both increased.

