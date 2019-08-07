(Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumer debt rose less than forecast in June as Americans whittled away at their credit-card balances following a big bump in the previous month.

Total credit rose $14.6 billion, the least in three months and undershooting the median estimate of economists after a revised $17.8 billion increase in May, Federal Reserve figures showed Wednesday. The June advance was entirely due to the biggest increase in non-revolving credit this year.

Key Insights

The report showed a slowdown in borrowing after a month in which consumers' credit-card balances climbed by the most since October. Americans may be less willing to take on more debt amid uncertainty in the economy with the ongoing U.S.- China trade war.

Overall, though, a historically tight labor market and elevated wages are keeping consumers optimistic. Job gains have averaged 165,000 a month this year through July, slower than in 2018 but enough to hold the jobless rate near its lowest in almost 50 years. Average hourly earnings growth remains steady.

Revolving credit outstanding, which includes credit card debt, decreased $80.5 million after a $7.5 billion advance.

Non-revolving debt outstanding expanded $14.7 billion after a $10.3 billion gain. Such debt includes loans for school and automobiles.

Credit expanded at an annual rate of 4.3 percent in June, after growing 5.3 percent the month prior.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had projected the credit gauge would rise by $16.1 billion.

Outstanding student loan balances were little changed at $1.61 trillion in the second quarter after $1.6 trillion. Balances for motor vehicle loans increased to $1.17 trillion from $1.16 trillion.

The consumer credit report doesn’t track debt secured by real estate, such as home equity lines of credit and home mortgages.

