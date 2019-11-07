U.S. Consumer Credit Rises at Slowest Pace Since June 2018

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumer credit rose in September at the slowest rate since mid-2018 as Americans carried smaller credit-card balances.

Total credit increased $9.5 billion, less than forecast, after a revised $17.8 billion gain in August, Federal Reserve figures showed Thursday. Borrowing increased at a 2.8% annualized rate, the slowest since June 2018.

Key Insights

Revolving debt outstanding, which includes credit card debt, declined $1.1 billion after falling $2.2 billion. Non-revolving debt increased $10.6 billion, the smallest gain in four months, after a $20 billion gain in August.

The figures show consumers have been focused on paring credit-debt and other revolving debt after a July borrowing binge that was the biggest since November 2017. The slowdown could signal Americans are getting their finances in better shape ahead of the upcoming holiday-shopping season.

Total consumer credit increased an annualized 4.9% in the third quarter, the most since the final three months of 2018. The rate of revolving credit slowed to 2.2%, from 5.2% in the second quarter, while non-revolving debt increased an annualized 5.9%, the fastest in a year.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had projected the credit gauge would rise by $15 billion.

Outstanding student loan balances rose to $1.64 trillion in the third quarter from $1.61 trillion in the previous three months. Balances for motor vehicle loans increased to $1.19 trillion from $1.17 trillion.

The consumer credit report doesn’t track debt secured by real estate, such as home mortgages.

