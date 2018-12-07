(Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumer debt rose in October by the most in almost a year and topped estimates, indicating Americans were stepping up borrowing to finance purchases.

Total credit rose $25.4 billion from the prior month, exceeding the median estimate of economists for a $15 billion increase, following an upwardly revised $11.6 billion gain in September, Federal Reserve figures showed Friday. Credit-card and other revolving debt rose by the most in 11 months and non-revolving credit also increased.

The results are in sync with other reports indicating consumption will continue to rise this quarter, albeit at a less-robust pace than the prior quarter. Along with taking on credit, the strong job market and lower taxes are helping households to keep spending.

Revolving credit outstanding increased $9.2 billion, after a decline of $310 million. The figures, which include credit card debt, may be a sign consumers were ready to borrow more freely heading into the holiday season even as the Fed is on track to raise borrowing costs in December.

Non-revolving debt outstanding climbed $16.2 billion after rising $11.9 billion the prior month. Such debt, which includes loans for education and automobiles, is in line with industry data showing sales of vehicles remain strong.

Lending by the federal government, which is mainly for student loans, advanced by $2.9 billion before seasonal adjustment.

Credit grew at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 7.7 percent, the fastest in 11 months, after 3.5 percent in the prior month.

The central bank’s consumer credit report doesn’t track debt secured by real estate, such as home equity lines of credit and home mortgages.

