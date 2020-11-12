(Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. inflation was unchanged in October, missing forecasts that called for a modest gain, reflecting cheaper gasoline, declining medical-care costs and lower clothing prices.

The reading on the consumer price index was the slowest in five months and followed a 0.2% advance in September, Labor Department data showed Thursday. Compared with a year earlier, the gauge rose 1.2%. The core index, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, was also unchanged from the prior month and up 1.6% from a year earlier.

The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for a 0.1% monthly increase in CPI and a 0.2% gain in the core gauge.

