U.S. consumer prices probably rose in July at the slowest pace in five months, marking a deceleration that stops short of full relief from cost increases weighing on sentiment and driving political debate. Here’s our guide to the week ahead

The delayed passage of a $500 billion infrastructure package seems set to be completed late today or early tomorrow morning A vote to limit the debate on the bill was supported by 18 Republicans along with all Democratic Senators, an indication of sufficient bipartisan backing for passage It seems an attempt to add cryptocurrency tax rules to the package may have failed as agreement on the wording of that section could be too late for inclusion Once the infrastructure deal is done, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer plans to turn quickly to passing a budget resolution that would give Democrats the power to pass the remainder of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda

After all the excitement from Friday’s jobs report, we get a look at the other side of the U.S. labor market this morning when the JOLTS job openings number for June is published

The latest twists in the seemingly endless saga of the U.S. debt ceiling underscore once again how strange the whole thing is

Ahead of anticipated elections, there’s a growing chorus of prominent Canadians who say the nation’s major political parties are neglecting economic growth as an issue

China’s economic risks are building in the second half of the year, with growth set to slow while inflation pressures are picking up, clouding the outlook for central bank support Bloomberg Economics said inflation is unlikely to be a key consideration for China’s monetary policy in the near term, while Goldman Sachs slashed its China growth forecast on Delta virus outbreak The slowdown in China’s July exports is a concern but the weakness wasn’t as pronounced as the headline reading suggests

Finally, listen to the latest episode of the Odd Lots podcast where, Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan shares his thoughts the economy and monetary policy right now

