(Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumer sentiment improved in late February from earlier in the month but held at a decade-low as inflation concerns remained elevated.

While the University of Michigan’s final February reading of sentiment picked up to 62.8 from 61.7 earlier in the month, it fell from a month earlier, data released Friday showed. The median estimate called for the index to remain unchanged from the preliminary reading.

Despite months of downbeat confidence readings, consumer spending remains robust. A report earlier Friday showed inflation-adjusted outlays jumped in January by the most in 10 months.

The improvement in sentiment from earlier in the month was due to a pickup in outlook. The Michigan survey’s measure of future expectations climbed to 59.4 from the preliminary reading of 57.4. An index of current conditions was little changed from the initial estimate. Both, however, fell from January.

Responses to the survey were collected prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which pushed up gasoline prices.

Consumers expect inflation to rise 4.9% over the next year, the Michigan survey showed. They expect prices will climb at an annual rate of 3% over the next five to 10 years.

Worsening financial conditions were reported by 40% of respondents compared with 36% who said they were better off, the largest difference in nine years, the report showed.

“The February descent resulted from inflationary declines in personal finances, a near universal awareness of rising interest rates, falling confidence in the government’s economic policies, and the most negative long term prospects for the economy in the past decade,” Richard Curtin, director of the survey, said in a statement.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.