U.S. consumer spending rose less than forecast in May as outlays on services fell and Americans saved more of their incomes. Inflation topped the Federal Reserve's goal by more than expected.

Purchases rose 0.2 per cent from April after a 0.5 per cent advance that was less than previously estimated, Commerce Department figures showed Friday. The Bloomberg survey median called for a 0.4 per cent gain. Incomes advanced 0.4 per cent, matching forecasts, and the Fed's preferred price gauge rose 2.3 per cent from a year earlier, the most in six years and slightly above projections.

Adjusted for inflation, consumer spending was little changed in May, suggesting households may be taking a breather even as a solid labor market, elevated confidence and lower taxes point to an acceleration in second-quarter consumption and economic growth. At the same time, the pickup in inflation -- including a core measure that's effectively at the Fed's 2 per cent goal -- may reinforce projections for two more interest-rate increases this year.

The Fed's preferred headline inflation gauge -- tied to consumption -- rose 0.2 per cent from April, the second straight such gain. Excluding food and energy, so-called core prices also rose 0.2 per cent, matching estimates, while the annual gain of about 2 per cent was higher than the median estimate for 1.9 percent. It was the first time in six years the core index registered a 2 per cent gain.

While the latest price data are encouraging for the Fed, inflation expectations have stayed subdued -- a concern recently expressed by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. Policy makers have said they expect to keep raising interest rates gradually as inflation continues to perk up. The unemployment rate is set to fall further below their goal, signaling upward pressures on wages and prices.

The central bank officially targets inflation of 2 per cent including all items, though it looks to the core measure as a better underlying indicator of prices. Headline inflation may be getting a temporary boost from higher fuel costs.

Real consumer spending, which is adjusted for price changes, was little changed in May -- the weakest showing since a decline in February -- after a 0.3 per cent gain in April. Meanwhile, real disposable income, or earnings adjusted for taxes and inflation, was up 0.2 per cent after a 0.1 per cent gain. The saving rate increased to 3.2 per cent from 3 per cent.

Household outlays on services, adjusted for inflation, fell 0.2 per cent after a 0.3 per cent gain in the prior month. Spending for household utilities was the biggest contributor to the decrease in services spending, according to the Commerce Department. Real spending on goods was up 0.3 per cent.

Wages and salaries rose 0.3 per cent in May for a second month, the data showed. Workers' paychecks are yet to show a sustained acceleration consistent with strong hiring and low unemployment.

While tax cuts are bolstering consumer spending and business investment, tariff threats and other trade concerns are causing gyrations in the stock market in addition to posing risks to corporate and household sentiment, which remains elevated so far.

Most analysts see the economy expanding at an annualized pace of at least 3 per cent in the second quarter, up from 2 per cent in the prior three months. Consumer spending grew at a 0.9 per cent rate in the January-through-March period, revised data showed Thursday.