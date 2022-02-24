(Bloomberg) -- America’s growers are forecast to plant more corn than expected this year in spite of surging farm inflation of everything from fertilizer to fuel.

While the U.S. Department of Agriculture sees corn seedings down from last year, its projected acreage of 92 million is slightly above the average Bloomberg survey estimate. Farmers also are seen planting more soybeans than in 2021, though a bit less than expected.

Farmers’ planting intentions are especially in focus this year because boosts in field sizes could help to cool soaring grain and oilseed prices, and potentially ease escalating food inflation worldwide. That concern is especially acute now given the uncertainty around how Russia’s attack on Ukraine will impact grain markets.

“Given how volatile the economic climate is right now, I don’t think these numbers are going to be a direct reflection of what plays out in farm country this next year,” Farm Futures analyst Jacqueline Holland said.

Soybean futures used for everything from chicken feed to renewable fuel touched the highest since 2012 on Wednesday as the harvest outlook in top grower Brazil falters due to drought. Corn reached the priciest since June. Higher global demand for U.S. crops and a recent surge in fertilizer prices have prompted a flurry of speculation that farmers will add soy to their rotations at the expense of more chemically reliant corn.

The USDA’s forecasts Thursday, part of its annual two-day outlook forum, stem from the views of agency economists. The agency will issue more formal crop estimates on March 31 in its prospective plantings report, which is based on surveys from thousands of farmers.

