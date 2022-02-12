(Bloomberg) -- The recent slowdown in new company bond sales looks set to continue next week as borrowers navigate volatility and an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve.

Wall Street expects $15 billion to $20 billion of new high-grade bond sales, according to an informal survey of debt underwriters. While consensus forecasts in the last four weeks have settled around that same amount, actual supply has been less as the Fed’s plan to raise rates cooled the primary market.

Volatility makes it harder to sell new debt, and issuers skipped coming to market on several days in the last few weeks. Still, when borrowers have decided to move forward, the outcomes have mostly been favorable.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard added fuel to the rates driven sell-off across markets Thursday when he said he backed a full percentage point hike by the start of July following a greater-than-expected inflation increase for January. The 10-year Treasury yield hit 2.06% Friday, the highest since July 2019.

Despite steep total return losses this year due to rising Treasury yields, credit spreads have remained relatively in check. The Bloomberg U.S. Investment Grade Index spread was two basis points tighter this week through Thursday, sitting at 106 basis points.

“We are somewhat surprised that spreads did not react more to the change in expectations of rate hikes,” Barclays Plc strategists led by Bradley Rogoff wrote Friday. “We think more rate hikes could lead to lower growth, which could hurt corporate fundamentals eventually.”

Those same fundamentals, which many strategists predicted would prop up credit heading into the year, are a likely reason for resilient credit spreads.

“We view IG spread resilience as no fluke, as positive technical and fundamental factors balance the headwind of a monetary policy regime shift,” Citigroup Inc. strategists led by Dan Sorid wrote Friday.

A heavy earnings slate next week includes investment-grade issuers Walmart Inc., Deere & Co., ViacomCBS Inc., and NVIDIA Corp.

High Yield

The junk bond market is quiet heading into the week, with no known deals in the pipeline.

The backdrop is volatile after tumbling stocks and rising Treasury yields fueled losses across ratings in the junk-bond market Thursday. BBs, the most rate-sensitive segment in junk, posted their biggest one-day loss in 20 months.

Cautious investors have been yanking cash from junk bond funds, with retail funds reporting an outflow of almost $2 billion for the week ended Feb. 9, according to Refinitiv Lipper. This was the fifth straight week of outflows from junk bonds.

Leveraged loans are a different story. The floating-rate debt has seen robust demand as investors look for assets that can perform well as rates rise. Loan funds attracted $2.3 billion of cash in the week ended Feb. 9, a new record.

Still, some deals have struggled. Banks led by Barclays have sweetened pricing again and given investors more time to commit to buying loans for drugmaker Covis Pharmaceuticals Inc. as the deal struggles to find buyers. Commitments had been due Friday.

Looking ahead, at least 11 loan deals have commitments due next week.

