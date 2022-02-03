U.S. Corporate-Credit Risk at Highest Since November 2020 as Stocks Plunge

(Bloomberg) -- A key measure of U.S. corporate credit risk reached the highest since November 2020 as U.S. stocks tumbled after disappointing results from Meta Platforms Inc. and a markedly hawkish tone from the European Central Bank.

The Markit CDX North America Investment Grade Index widened some three basis points Thursday to about 62.9 in New York trading, the highest in nearly 15 months. It’s a similar story for a credit-risk gauge in high-yield bonds.

Poorly received earnings reports from a slew of U.S. tech companies are unnerving investors across the risk spectrum.

Credit investors all over the world are starting to price in looming interest-rate hikes amid questions about the debt-servicing capacity of highly leveraged corporates.

President Christine Lagarde was notably hawkish in a news conference Thursday as price pressures remain elevated. Brazil’s central bank delivered its third straight rate hike of 150 basis points yesterday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.