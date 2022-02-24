(Bloomberg) -- The pace of Covid-19 shots in the U.S. has plummeted to the lowest level since the start of the vaccination campaign, the latest sign that the nation may be nearing maximum uptake.

The seven-day average of shots administered fell to 337,874 on Feb. 18, the lowest since December 2020, when vaccine distribution had just begun and the shots were only available to the most vulnerable. At the peak of the U.S. campaign, in April 2021, about 3.5 million shots a day were being given.

A Jan. 11-23 survey for KFF Covid-19 Vaccine Monitor shows that most adults who want the shots have already been inoculated, and demand for kids’ shots is proving much less robust.

For now, the U.S. is also experiencing a precipitous decline in Covid-19 infections, which may influence Americans’ urgency to get first shots and boosters.

About 65% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, or has received their primary course of Covid-19 shots, and 43% have gotten a booster, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

