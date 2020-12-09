(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. government is in discussions with Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. about expanding the country’s access to shots, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Wednesday.

“We are actively in discussions with Pfizer, as we are with Moderna and others, about expanding our acquisition of production capacity, and I have made clear we’ll use every power that the Defense Production Act gives the president and myself to ensure Americans get what they want and need,” Azar said at a conference hosted by the Milken Institute.

The U.S. already has contracts for 800 million doses across six manufacturers, he said, with options for as many as 3 billion.

The first doses of vaccine from Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE are expected to ship after the Food and Drug Administration completes its review for emergency use of the shots. Another inoculation from Moderna Inc. is expected soon after.

Azar rejected reports that the U.S. had declined to lock up more of Pfizer’s doses before other purchasers. “It’s not accurate, that reporting,” he said.

The U.S. strategy was to contract with multiple vaccine makers developing different types of shots. “We spread the risks,” Azar said. “Each vaccine’s going to have a different profile.”

Moderna declined to comment on Azar’s remarks. The company has an option agreement with the U.S. that would allow the country to obtain 400 million additional doses from Moderna, in addition to 100 million already ordered. The U.S. can opt for the additional doses after the vaccine receives emergency clearance, under the terms of the agreement.

