(Bloomberg) -- Margrethe Vestager, the European Union’s antitrust chief and scourge of tech giants, gave her seal of approval to U.S. antitrust action against Facebook Inc.

She told lawmakers in Brussels that Wednesday’s move is “very encouraging” and shows how technology superpowers are increasingly facing tougher regulatory scrutiny around the world.

“It’s a sign that the debate on tech dominance has been shifting over the last couple of years,” Vestager said in an online meeting with EU lawmakers’ economy committee on Thursday. “You see that in almost every jurisdiction. You see it in Canada and Australia” as well as the recent U.S. action against Google.

Vestager, who has slapped Alphabet Inc.’s Google with huge fines, said the American antitrust complaints filed by the Federal Trade Commission and state attorney generals took a different approach from the EU. Her cases are “not as advanced,” she said, referring to probes into Facebook’s use of data from customers for advertising and into its marketplace for classified advertising.

European regulators are planning tougher rules on so-called internet gatekeepers next week that “will enable us to be so much quicker” in moving against companies that violate potential new rules for how they treat smaller rivals, she said.

