U.S. Cracks Down on North Korean Oil Imports With New Sanctions

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. cracked down on illicit North Korean oil imports, sanctioning a handful of Taiwan- and Hong Kong-based companies for helping Pyongyang evade international restrictions on its petroleum trade.

The Treasury Department said in a statement on Friday that North Korea has continued to use ship-to-ship transfers at sea to evade United Nations on its oil imports. Treasury also alleged that North Korea has received deliveries of refined petroleum directly from ships flagged under other countries, and said those countries hadn’t reported the deliveries to the UN.

The statement didn’t name the countries involved.

“The cumulative effect of these deliveries,” Treasury said in its statement, is that the UN’s official accounting of North Korea imports “vastly underrepresents the volume of refined petroleum products that actually enter the DPRK via its fleet of oil tankers and other associated vessels.”

In addition to ship-to-ship transfers of fuel, the UN says North Korea has mastered hacking into both old and new financial systems to funnel billions of dollars to its nuclear weapons program. North Korean agents have amassed about $2 billion by stealing money from financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges, a panel monitoring the enforcement of UN sanctions said in a report this month to the Security Council.

Treasury said it had added Taiwan-based companies Jui Pang Shipping Co. and Jui Zong Ship Management Co. to its sanctions list, as well as Hong Kong-based Jui Cheng Shipping Company Limited.

