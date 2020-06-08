1h ago
U.S. Credit, Economic Recovery, Italy’s Canceled Crisis: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to a new week, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- The world’s governments and central banks are shifting from rescue to recovery mode as the deepest slump since the Great Depression shows signs of bottoming out
- The Federal Reserve may have stoked one of the strongest corporate debt market rallies in decades, but it’s too soon to declare an all-clear for credit with the economy facing a potentially rocky road ahead. Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to repeat that the Fed will deploy its full suite of liquidity backstops when he addresses reporters Wednesday
- Local austerity will hold back U.S. rebound like it did in 2010
- The slow awakening of the American economy from its pandemic lockdown helped provide what on Friday became the first positive jobs headline of the summer. The longer-term context remains ugly
- These state programs offer a path to rehire U.S. workers
- Canada’s labor market is showing signs of strength after months of Covid-19 destruction, but weakness in the jobs market for women is holding back the pace of the recovery
- China’s plan to ramp up spending to support the economy is meeting an inevitable challenge: a slump in income due to the pandemic-induced downturn
- Italy might just be succeeding yet again in shaking off a crisis without having to confront the failings of its economy
