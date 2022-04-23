(Bloomberg) -- After a $55 billion borrowing blitz led by the biggest U.S. banks, the focus shifts to bellwether investment-grade borrowers reporting earnings next week.

Preliminary estimates from high-grade syndicate desks project around $25 billion in supply as corporate heavyweights in everything from technology and industrials to health care and consumer goods report earnings -- and become potential borrowers.

But issuers may have to sweeten deals to lure buyers spooked by more hawkish tones from both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. Investors yanked $3.59 billion from funds that invest in U.S. corporate investment-grade debt for the week ended April 20, the third biggest outflow for high-grade so far this year. A key measure of corporate credit risk, meanwhile, climbed on Friday to the highest since June 2020.

Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., two of the remaining top Wall Street banks yet to sell debt after reporting first-quarter earnings, may also consider tapping the high-grade market. Banks are usually quick to take advantage of cheap yields when it comes to funding, and other companies often follow.

“While some lenders may hope for a soft landing from the Fed’s multiple rate hikes, banks’ active issuance before multiple 50-75 basis points rates may be a signal to ‘watch what we do, not what we say,’” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Arnold Kakuda.

In his view, Goldman is more likely to issue than Citigroup, given the latter has already completed $14 billion of debt sales so far this year, versus a previously indicated $15 billion to $20 billion plan for 2022 as whole.

Big borrowers reporting quarterly results next week include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Caterpillar Inc., General Motors Co., Coca-Cola Co. and Exxon Mobil Corp.

Junk Jitters

The U.S. corporate speculative-grade market is also under pressure. A mere $900 million priced this week, taking the month’s tally to a little more than $6 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg show. This is the slowest April since 2008. Investors have pulled cash from high-yield funds for the second straight week and junk bonds are headed for the longest losing streak in more than two months.

Rising rates will limit high-yield bond sales in 2022 to $240 billion to $260 billion, down almost 62% from a prior estimate, Brad Rogoff, head of fixed income research at Barclays Plc, wrote in a note on Friday. Earlier, Citigroup lowered its forecast by more than a third to $250 billion and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. slashed its supply forecast by $100 billion. The drop in supply offers the promise of better returns for holders of outstanding bonds.

Read more: Junk Bond Investors See Solace in Reduced Supply of New Issues

The U.S. leveraged loan market saw 10 new offerings this week as the general tone remained risk-on. Strong demand was on display with funds that invest in the asset class pulling in cash for the fifth week running and investors piling into deals in syndication.

The Federal Reserve now appears to recognize how far behind the curve they are, with a 50-basis point rate hike potentially in the cards at the May meeting, according to Bloomberg Economists. Despite a lot of recession chatter recently, economic fundamentals remain strong, though first-quarter gross domestic product data due on Thursday likely won’t reflect that, economists led by Anna Wong wrote in a note Friday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.