(Bloomberg) -- Sales for U.S. corporate bonds are expected to be muted next week as investors digest market volatility and geopolitical uncertainty.

Issuance in the investment-grade primary market amounted to at least $31 billion this week, surpassing expectations, but is seen slowing to about $25 billion next week, according to a syndicate desk. Bond markets are shut Monday for Presidents’ Day.

The high-yield primary market, meanwhile, has been completely quiet since Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s offering on Feb. 10. There are currently no deals in the pipeline for next week as junk bonds suffer heavy losses as investors pull back given Federal Reserve interest rate increases looming on the horizon.

Junk bonds’ trailing 12-month returns turned negative this week and risk premiums are as wide as they’ve been in a year, Bank of America Corp. strategists Oleg Melentyev and Eric Yu wrote in a note this week.

High yield has “crossed the Rubicon,” they said.

But it’s not all gloom and doom. The strategists suggest it’s time to buy, saying that “now is the time” to begin “gradually deploying capital.” Spreads will likely still widen, they wrote, and they anticipate that the market is about 70% on its way to pricing in the Fed’s tightening campaign, which is likely to begin next month.

Even leveraged loans -- which have been outperforming their peers this year as investors seek a safe haven from inflation and rate hikes in the floating-rate debt -- are coming under pressure. The asset class is under strain as contagion from global volatility and the blowout in credit spreads spills into floating-rate products. To be sure, investor demand is still robust with commitments due on at least seven loans next week.

Though rate-driven volatility has rocked fixed-income markets, the health of the underlying companies is holding up relatively well -- a signal that investors still aren’t too worried about the state of the economy. Money managers can look for more clues on how well the economic backdrop is really faring with consumer confidence data coming out Tuesday and the fourth-quarter gross domestic product report on Thursday.

Also, big borrowers including Dell Technologies Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., HSBC Holdings Plc and Barclays Plc report earnings next week.

