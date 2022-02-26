(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street syndicate desks are projecting between $20 billion and $25 billion in fresh U.S. investment-grade bond supply for next week. Issuance, nonetheless, will depend on geopolitical headlines and the status of the financial markets.

High-grade issuers priced $18 billion this week, falling short of estimates calling for about $25 billion as companies postponed bond sales in the U.S. and Europe Thursday after Russia invaded Ukraine. The military action heightened volatility in markets already contending with tightening monetary policy, partly from concern of the effects on inflation and growth.

“Given the lack of clarity on macro risks, we think risk assets will be under pressure in the near term,” Barclays Plc’s credit strategists led by Bradley Rogoff and Dominique Toublan wrote in a note on Friday.

This month’s high-grade volume stands at about $81.4 billion, with just Monday remaining to get closer to expectations of as much as $100 billion for February. Early projections for March call for between $125 billion to $150 billion of sales. Meanwhile, risk premiums on U.S. investment-grade bonds -- which have been rising steadily this year -- ended Thursday at the highest level since November 2020.

February’s U.S. payrolls report is scheduled for release on Friday, following last month’s reading that showed unexpected strength in the labor market. Before that, credit investors will also be monitoring President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address on Tuesday and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress on monetary policy on Wednesday.

Hesitant Junk Buyers

The high-yield bond pipeline is bare going into next week amid geopolitical-driven unease, rising yields and steady losses in junk across ratings. As of Friday, the market was headed toward its sixth straight weekly loss, which would make for the longest losing streak in more than six years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. On Thursday, the average yield on U.S. junk bonds jumped to 5.85%, the highest since September 2020.

Twitter Inc. sold $1 billion of junk notes Wednesday in part to help finance a share buyback, helping to revive the new-issue landscape that had been frozen for almost two weeks. The issuance window, however, closed on Thursday after Russia attacked Ukraine, forcing BellRing Brands Inc., which makes nutritional products including protein shakes, to shelve its $840 million junk-bond offering amid the broad volatility.

“We continue to see almost every new issue struggle and until that changes investors are probably going to be hesitant particularly with the continuous onslaught of outflows from the asset class,” said John McClain, a high-yield portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment Management.

Funds that invest in U.S. high-yield bonds posted outflows totaling $995.5 million for the week ended Feb. 23, the seventh consecutive week of withdrawals. High-grade bond funds, meanwhile, have seen outflows in four of the past five weeks.

The calendar is light in the leveraged loans market with zero meetings scheduled for next week. Notable deals due include Hexion’s $1.4 billion LBO offering.

Finally in the distressed credit market, Geo Group Inc.’s convertible bond payment is due March 1 while AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and Endo International are expected to report earnings next week. Other notable names expected to report include Broadcom Inc., Kroger Co. and Target Corp.

