(Bloomberg) -- U.S. exporters seem to have made the most of last month’s favorable WTI-Brent. shipping out the largest volume of U.S. crude in decades.

U.S. weekly crude exports hit a new high, with total crude and products exports also at a high, and the U.S. a net petroleum exporter by 676,000 barrels last week. This is about as bullish as one could wish for.

While crude oil exports are up, imports are down. As a result, net oil and product exports are negative for the second time this year, as product exports exceed net crude imports.

