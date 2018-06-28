(Bloomberg) -- U.S. crude traded near the highest in 3 1/2 years and the premium for near-term delivery versus later contracts surged after stockpiles plunged and Middle East supply concerns deepened.

The spread between front-month futures and the September contract widened for a seventh day to $1.61 in New York as the tightening in inventories strengthened the market structure known as backwardation. U.S. stockpiles declined the most since September 2016, the Energy Information Administration reported Wednesday, just as some buyers of Iranian crude faced increasing pressured from President Donald Trump to halt imports from the Persian Gulf nation.

Prices have been on an upward swing as Trump’s administration seeks to dissuade purchases of oil from Iran, the third-largest producer in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. The efforts to isolate and hobble the Islamic republic have overshadowed Saudi Arabia’s plan to lift output to a record within weeks following OPEC’s agreement to relax output caps.

“The big draw in U.S. stockpiles, definitely bigger than expectations, gave a real boost to the market,” Will Yun, a commodities analyst at Hyundai Futures Corp., said by phone from Seoul. “But investors are a bit wary as to whether this rally will continue, as there are many factors that could drag down prices such as an actual increase in OPEC production. It could change direction at any time.”

West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery traded at $72.35 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down 41 cents, at 2:51 p.m. in Singapore. The contract rose $2.23 to close at $72.76 on Wednesday, the highest settlement since Nov. 2014. Futures for September delivery traded at $70.74 a barrel. Total volume was about 43 percent below the 100-day average.

Brent futures for August settlement lost 22 cents to $77.40 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. Prices on Wednesday climbed $1.31 to $77.62. The more-active September contract was 21 cents lower at $77.25.

The global benchmark traded at a $5.02 premium to WTI for August, after closing at the narrowest since April on Wednesday. The spread has collapsed since settling at $11.43 on June 7, the widest since February 2015.

In the U.S., nationwide stockpiles declined by 9.89 million barrels last week, U.S. government data showed. That’s a surprise drop from the 3-million-barrel fall expected in an earlier Bloomberg survey. Inventories in the storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, also drew down by about 2.7 million barrels last week, while exports rose, hitting the 3-million-mark for the first time despite concerns remaining about the pipeline bottleneck in the Permian region.

“The massive $11 Brent-WTI spread in early June was probably a significant factor in the jump in exports,” said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia Pacific at Oanda Corp. “All the while, supplies will continue to run tight in North America. And without question, the markets are bedevilled again by enormous supply uncertainties. The oil bulls are back in charge.”

Meanwhile, some buyers of Iranian crude in the world’s top oil market such as Japan’s Fuji Oil Co. and Taiwan’s Formosa Petrochemical Corp. are considering ending imports from Iran. The U.S. wants allies to stop all imports of crude from the country by a Nov. 4 deadline.

Other oil-market news:

Syncrude Canada Ltd. is said to reduce supply to customers in July by 92 percent after an unplanned outage last week, according to people familiar with the matter.

Geneva Energy Markets LLC, one of the largest market-makers in crude oil and refined products, has shut due to regulatory pressures related to capital requirements for clearing banks, its top executive said.

