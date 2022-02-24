(Bloomberg) -- Prices for physical barrels of oil in some of the biggest trading hubs in the U.S. jumped to the highest levels against crude futures in nearly two years as buyers hunt for replacement barrels if Russian supplies are disrupted due to sanctions.

Prices for U.S. crude grades in West Texas, Houston and offshore Gulf of Mexico surged to the strongest levels since 2020 just as Russian crude traded at a record discount amid concern about the risk of sanctions following the nation’s invasion of Ukraine. Traders said that some of the U.S. grades may not be exact replacements for Russian crudes but the demand for oil available immediately is so great that it is pushing prices higher across the board.

The rush to buy U.S. crude comes as Brent crude futures surged above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014 and skyrocketing energy prices are driving inflation and hampering economic growth globally. The OPEC+ coalition, led by Russia and Saudi Arabia, is struggling to restore production quickly enough, while the U.S. is still pumping less than it did before the pandemic.

The gains came as the gap between benchmark U.S. futures and Brent blew out to nearly $7 a barrel, making U.S. crude shipments to Europe more profitable. The difference in pricing between the two benchmarks drives the economics for oil cargo bookings worth millions of dollars every day.

In the lead up to Thursday’s gains, European refiners were already chasing after light-sweet crudes due to a combination of factors including rising regional demand, high natural gas prices and tight crude supplies, analysts and traders said.

“Voracious appetite from the refiners have propelled prices of light-sweet crudes in recent weeks despite stronger exports from Libya, U.S. and West Africa this month,” said Serena Huang, an analyst with oil intelligence firm Vortexa Ltd.

“The ramp up of US refinery maintenance this month has increased the country’s light-sweet crude availabilities, with volumes to Europe projected to rise by around 120,000 month-on-month in February,” Huang said.

Further inland, oil prices at Cushing, Oklahoma, also firmed as inventories at the delivery point for U.S. crude futures slid to the lowest level since September 2018. Stockpiles are fast approaching critical levels at the hub, setting the stage for further increases in both physical prices and the spreads between financial contracts.

