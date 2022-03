U.S. Cuts Estimates for Ukraine, Russia Wheat Exports on War

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered its estimate for Ukraine and Russia wheat exports due to the war in Ukraine.

The USDA in its monthly World Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimates report cut Ukraine exports by 4 million tons to 20 million in 2021-2022 and Russian sales by 3 million tons to 32 million.

