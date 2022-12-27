(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cut the recommended isolation time for Americans with Covid-19 to five days from 10 days, a major change in guidelines as the omicron variant spreads across the nation.

Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s top medical adviser, indicated support for making vaccinations a requirement for domestic fights. Biden acknowledged that test availability hasn’t kept up with heavy demand. Apple Inc. closed its major New York City retail stores.

France will make working from home compulsory three days a week. The U.K. government won’t introduce stricter Covid-19 restrictions in England before the end of the year despite the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

In China, authorities began widespread disinfection measures in the western city of Xi’an, where an outbreak presents one of the country’s biggest challenges yet to its Zero Covid policy.

Apple Closes NYC Stores to Shoppers (5:15 p.m. NY)

Apple Inc. has closed its major New York City retail stores -- including its Fifth Avenue, SoHo, Grand Central and World Trade Center locations -- to shoppers because of rising Covid-19 cases.

The closures include 16 stores across New York, with Upper West Side, West 14th Street, Staten Island and Bronx locations all affected. The temporary move also includes stores in Huntington Station and Manhasset.

Apple has temporarily closed many stores in recent weeks as it copes with the highly contagious omicron variant, but it’s trying a different approach with the New York shutdown. The company is still letting customers place orders online and pick them up at the stores. Shoppers won’t be able to enter the store to browse or purchase anything onsite, and technical support from the Genius Bar won’t be available.

CDC Cuts Isolation to 5 Days From 10 (4:50 p.m. NY)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cut the recommended isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus to five days from 10 days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.

Officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.

“CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

Goldman Sticks to Office Plan With Boosters (3:05 p.m. NY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., one of Wall Street’s staunchest advocates of returning employees to offices, will require staffers to get tested more frequently for Covid-19 and receive vaccination booster shots as the firm stands by its workplace philosophy through surging infection rates in New York.

Starting Jan. 10, mandatory testing will double to twice weekly, the investment bank announced in an internal memo on Monday. And by Feb. 1, anyone entering offices must have received a booster shot, if they’re eligible to get the injections by that date, the bank said. A company spokeswoman declined to comment on the new measures.

Connecticut to Deliver At-Home Tests (3:02 p.m. NY)

Connecticut will distribute 1 million at-home rapid test kits starting on Thursday. Another 2 million kits will go to schools when classes resume in January, Governor Ned Lamont said.

Amid a holiday travel surge, Lamont said in a statement, “demand for tests has outpaced the supply of testing available through our statewide network of about 400 sites.”

The state also will distribute 6 million N95 masks. State and local officials are finalizing distribution details.

France Issues Work-From-Home Mandate (2:11 p.m. NY)

France will make working from home compulsory three days a week to contain the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant.

Workers that have the option to stay away from the office must do so a minimum of three days and if possible four days to help reduce social contacts, Prime Minister Jean Castex said Monday.

He announced the measures -- which are due to enter into force on Jan. 3 for three weeks -- after a special cabinet meeting convened by President Emmanuel Macron amid skyrocketing coronavirus infections in the country.

Biden Seeks to Expand Testing (12:45 p.m. NY)

President Joe Biden acknowledged that Covid-19 test availability hasn’t kept up with heavy demand, saying his administration is seeking to expand pop-up sites and the availability of at-home test kits.

“Seeing how tough it was for some folks to get a test this weekend shows that we have more work to do and we’re doing it,” Biden said Monday from the White House in a conference call with governors.

He said the Federal Emergency Management Agency has already set up some temporary testing sites, including in New York City, and that more are coming. He said there aren’t enough at-home tests and that his administration will continue to use the wartime Defense Production Act to produce “as many tests as possible.”

N.Y. Sending Millions of Tests to Schools (12:40 p.m. NY)

New York state plans to send millions of Covid testing kits to school districts to ensure children can attend in person amid the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state expects to distribute 3 million to 3.5 million take-home kits, each containing two Covid tests, with priority given to districts that have the highest transmission rates, New York officials said Monday. About 2 million kits are going to schools in New York City.

Newark Requires Shots for Restaurants, Bars (12:01 p.m. NY)

New Jersey’s largest city will require vaccination proof at New Year’s Eve events and will expand the order to most public places in January.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka will enact the rule Monday, according to a statement from his office. Starting Jan. 10, patrons must show proof of at least one shot to enter most establishments, and on Jan. 31 they must show full vaccination. The order includes restaurants, bars, coffee shops, bowling alleys, movie theaters, gyms and concert halls.

Exemptions apply to houses of worship, grocery stores, hospitals, and stores “where people tend to be in motion and not standing or seated in close proximity for long periods of time,” according to the statement.

New Jersey, the most densely populated U.S. state, has no such broad order.

Greece Reinstates Work-From-Home Mandate (11:30 a.m. NY)

Greece reintroduced measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic amid concern that rising cases will pile pressure on the nation’s health-care system.

As much as 50% of all private and public-sector employees will have to work from home between Jan. 3 and Jan. 16, Health Minister Athanasios Plevris said Monday. The government also ordered restaurants, bars, cafes and nightclubs to close at midnight.

The omicron variant now seems to be in Greece to a large extent “and especially in the region of Attica,” which encompasses the capital city of Athens, Plevris said. Authorities expect that the highly transmissible variant will become dominant over the following 15 days.

UAE Clears Sinopharm Shot for Use (10:15 p.m. NY)

The United Arab Emirates has allowed for the emergency use of the Sinopharm CNBG’s protein-based vaccine after study done in the Gulf nation, state-run WAM news agency reported.

The Chinese vaccine showed improved capability against emerging variants of the coronavirus and immunity for those who had received two shots, the news agency reported, citing the study.

The new vaccine will be produced and distributed by Hayat Biotech, a joint venture between G42 and Sinopharm CNBG. It will be available to the public as a booster shot at the start of 2022.

Fauci on Domestic Travel Vaccination (7:45 a.m. NY)

Anthony Fauci said it’s “reasonable to consider” a requirement to be vaccinated for coronavirus before getting on a domestic flight. Speaking on MSNBC, he also said that shortening isolation and quarantine time for essential workers is being “seriously discussed.”

On Sunday, Fauci warned Americans against being complacent despite evidence omicron may be less severe, because the volume of cases can still overwhelm hospitals.

No New Curbs in England (7:19 a.m. NY)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is not expected to announce further restrictions to control omicron in England after being briefed on the impact of Christmas on infections and hospital pressures, according to the Press Association.

The U.K. reported more than 122,000 new virus cases on Christmas Eve, the last day that government data is available.

Italy Accelerates Boosters (7:19 a.m. NY)

Italy will offer booster shots four months after completing the initial vaccine cycle, the country’s Covid Emergency Czar, Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, said Monday. The change, from five months previously, takes place Jan 10.

ChemRar Drug Works Against Omicron (7:19 a.m. NY)

Russia’s ChemRar Group said its Avifavir drug is effective against Covid-19, including the omicron strain. Taking Avifavir in the first 3–5 days after infection leads to a milder disease in most cases and prevents hospitalization, according to a statement.

Avifavir is based on a generic version of Fujifilm Holdings Corp.’s drug Avigan.

