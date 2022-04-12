(Bloomberg) -- A group of cybersecurity companies that specialize in securing critical infrastructure said Tuesday they’ve formed a lobbying group to push for technological standards among the private sector and government.

The Operational Technology Cybersecurity Coalition said it will directly work with the U.S. government to share feedback on policy proposals and adopt uniform technological standards for securing places such as pipelines and industrial facilities. Founding members include Claroty Inc., Tenable Holdings Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Nozomi Networks Inc. and Forescout Technologies Inc.

The effort comes as experts have placed increased scrutiny on what’s known as operational technology, or OT, a broad swath of systems that monitor industrial equipment. In May, the cybersecurity firm Mandiant Inc. warned that compromises against internet-connected OT devices were on the rise.

“This work is essential to protect our country’s critical infrastructure,” said Jeff Zindel, vice president and general manager for cybersecurity at Honeywell.

The U.S. government has also recently warned of increased threats from Russia amid the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine. The Justice Department in March announced indictments against four Russian nationals for their alleged role in cyberattacks against hundreds of companies in the energy sector, including the operator of a nuclear power facility in Kansas.

