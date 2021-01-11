(Bloomberg) -- The tally of Covid vaccine doses administered in the U.S. rose by 1.25 million Monday, a record daily gain amid what’s been an otherwise slow rollout of the shots.

Bloomberg is counting vaccine doses administered in the U.S. and around the world, collecting data from state vaccine reports and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Because the CDC and some states don’t report on the weekend, Monday’s tally includes catch-up from prior days.

Since the U.S. began administering vaccines on Dec. 14, 9.27 million doses have been given, and at least 379,862 people have gotten their second shots. Early vaccination efforts have focused on health-care workers, but complaints about the slow pace has prompted some governors running the programs to expand them to more groups.

