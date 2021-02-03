(Bloomberg) -- About those U.S. day traders: They’re 75% male and “largely young,” with the overwhelming majority in the 18-35 age range, according to a report by consumer-spending data tracker Cardify. When it comes to ownership of GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock, they’re also quite inexperienced in the market. Some 44% of recent investors in either of the companies had less than a year of self-directed trading under their belt, Cardify found, based on a survey of 1,600 people from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1. It also found that Robinhood -- the favorite platform of day traders during the Covid-19 pandemic as measured by deposits -- saw “significant growth” in the metric last month as the GameStop phenomenon kicked into high gear.

