(Bloomberg) --

U.S. average daily fatalities ticked over 1,000 on Saturday, apparently for the first time since March, at the tail of last winter’s surge. Average weekly cases now surpass 1 million as the delta variant continues to spread, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg.

The expected full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of Covid-19 vaccines could allow more businesses and institutions to impose vaccine requirements, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said. Another Florida school district defied Governor Ron DeSantis’s ban on local mask mandates.

Taiwan begins administering its first domestically developed vaccines Monday. Singapore is seeking to add more countries to its vaccinated travel lane program in a signal it’s committed to reopening.

Key Developments:

Global Tracker: Cases top 211.7 million; deaths pass 4.4 million

Vaccine Tracker: More than 4.93 billion doses administered

U.S. Spotlight: Delta wave in U.S. northeast may be nearing peak

Beating back delta will take extra Covid shot for privileged few

Tokyo’s Covid playbook offers a lesson for Beijing 2022 Olympics

Science can’t keep up with virus, creating worry for vaccinated

U.K. Testing Companies Face Removal Over Misleading Prices (7:01 a.m. HK)

Nearly one-fifth of companies advertising Covid tests for travelers coming back to the U.K. from abroad face removal from the government’s list of providers over misleading prices.

More than 80 private travel testing companies will be issued a two-strike warning and could be removed, Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said Monday. The new action marks a clamp-down on “cowboy” practices, he added.

Taiwan Rolls Out Homegrown Shots (5:15 p.m. NY)

Taiwan begins administering its first domestically developed Covid-19 vaccines Monday as it seeks to rely more on local options after struggling to secure sufficient supply of the major international shots.

President Tsai Ing-wen will be among the first on Monday to get the vaccine developed by Taipei-based Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corporation. The company is yet to complete phase-3 trials for its vaccine but has been granted an emergency use authorization to begin inoculations.

Singapore Seeks to Broaden Travel Rules (5:12 p.m. NY)

Singapore is seeking to add more countries to its vaccinated travel lane program in a signal to the world it’s committed to reopening.

After starting to allow vaccinated visitors from Germany and Brunei from next month, the city-state will “work from there to see which countries and how we can go about it,” Minister of Transport S. Iswaran said in an interview with Bloomberg on Friday.

Qantas Offers Rewards (4:34 p.m. NY)

Fully vaccinated Australian-based Frequent Flyers who are 18 and over will be able to claim their reward through the Qantas App, the Australian airline said in a press release.

The reward options include 1000 Qantas points, 15 status credits (which help Frequent Flyers move up between Silver, Gold and Platinum tiers), or A$20 flight discount for Qantas or Jetstar. Members will then be automatically entered into a mega prize draw to win a year’s worth of flights, accommodation and fuel.

Florida School District Defies Governor (4:06 p.m. NY)

A seventh Florida school district is defying Governor Ron DeSantis’s ban on local mask mandates. Rocky Hanna, superintendent of schools in Leon County, which includes the capital of Tallahassee, said 245 students were infected in the first week back at school. On Friday, more than 900 students were in quarantine, he said, in announcing the mask mandate for grades K-8.

“I do have an obligation to uphold the laws of the state of Florida,” Hanna said on Facebook. “I have a greater obligation, however, to protect the health, safety and welfare of the children of Tallahassee.”

Last week Florida’s State Board of Education said it would force defiant school districts to comply with the Republican governor’s executive order forbidding mask mandates. He is being challenged in court by parents who claim his order puts children at risk.

Schools May Become Unsafe, Ex-FDA Head Says (12:53 p.m. NY)

The U.S. is diagnosing “just a small fraction” of children with Covid-19, and schools now reopening around the nation could become centers for broader transmission, said Scott Gottlieb, former head of the Food and Drug Administration.

Tens of thousands of students are already in quarantine in states including Florida and Mississippi.

“It’s proving to be hard to control in schools,” Gottlieb, a Pfizer Inc. board member, said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “Delta is a very contagious variant. I think that this is a harbinger of the challenges that we’re going to face nationally as schools reopen. The schools could become focal points of community transmission and can become environments that aren’t safe for children.”

Texas Governor Recovers from Covid Bout (11:53 a.m. NY)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Saturday he is now testing negative for Covid-19, after announcing last week he contracted a breakthrough infection.

“I am told that my infection was brief and mild because of the vaccination that I received,” the Republican governor said in a video posted on Twitter. “So I encourage others who have not yet received the vaccination to consider getting one.”

Abbott, along with fellow Republican governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, is embroiled in a legal battle over preventing localities from imposing mask mandates in schools.

Murthy Touts Full Vaccine Approval (11:39 a.m. NY)

The expected full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of Covid-19 vaccines could help businesses and institutions impose more vaccine requirements, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said.

“For businesses and universities that have been thinking about putting vaccine requirements in place,” Murthy said on CNN’s “State of the Union,” full approval “will actually help them to move forward.” The FDA is expected to give full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as early as Monday.

Murthy also said that people who’ve been vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose shot will “likely” need a booster. But, he said, “We are waiting on some data from the company about a second dose of J&J, so the FDA can fully evaluate the safety and efficacy of that dose.”

An advisory committee to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet at the end of this month to discuss the need for booster shots -- which President Joe Biden said will be offered starting Sept. 20.

U.S. Daily Deaths Rise Above 1,000 (8:52 a.m. NY)

U.S. average daily fatalities ticked over 1,000 on Saturday, apparently for the first time since March, at the tail of last winter’s surge, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg.

Deaths are a lagging indicator, growing weeks after a surge in Covid-19 cases. While fatalities are accelerating as the U.S. is battered by the delta variant, they remain a fraction of the peak last winter. Average daily fatalities rose to more than 3,400 in January, the data show. Now 60% of those eligible in the U.S. are fully vaccinated.

Iran Reports Record Daily Deaths (6:36 a.m. NY)

Daily deaths in Iran hit a new record on Sunday of 684, surpassing 655 fatalities reported on Monday.

The number of new infections rose by 36,419 overnight, up from 24,179 a day earlier, taking the country’s total to 4,677,114, according to official health ministry data. Iran has a total of 102,038 deaths from the virus.

France to Accelerate Student Vaccination Rate (6:17 a.m. NY)

France will begin a campaign to increase vaccination rates of students 12 years old and above from the start of the new school year in September, French education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer told Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

Health officials will either go to schools to vaccinate the students or provide transportation to take them to medical centers, the paper reported. Vaccinating younger students is not on the agenda, Blanquer said.

The decision follows a surge of infections across the country.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.