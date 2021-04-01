(Bloomberg) -- The Treasury Department released a detailed rebuttal of Republican criticism of support for an increase in International Monetary Fund reserve assets, saying that it will help support the global and U.S. economic recovery.

The proposed issue of $650 billion in the reserves, known as special drawing rights, or SDRs, will benefit low-income countries and impose no direct cost on the U.S., the Treasury said in a statement Thursday. Should the U.S. purchase SDRs from another country, the Treasury would earn interest that might offset any additional costs, and the U.S. can refuse to purchase reserves from any country whose policies it opposes, according to the statement.

The message came after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week in a hearing sparred with Republican Senator John Kennedy, who said that American taxpayers will need to pay $180 billion for that increased allocation and direct money to American adversaries like China, Russia and Venezuela.

In response to the Republican criticism that an SDR allocation would benefit dictators, the Treasury said that the U.S. has the right to refuse to buy SDRs from any nation, including those that face sanctions, and would work with other countries to do the same. While some countries whose policies the U.S. opposes would receive SDRs, they won’t necessarily be able to use them, the Treasury said.

The Treasury is working to improve transparency and accountability around how SDRs are used, it said.

