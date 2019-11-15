(Bloomberg) -- Defense Secretary Mark Esper said during a visit to South Korea that Seoul needed to contribute more to host U.S. troops, after President Donald Trump has asked one of America’s most important military allies to quintuple its current payment.

“It is crucial that we conclude the 11th SMA with increased burden sharing by the Republic of Korea before the end of the year,” Esper said in a news conference in Seoul, referring to the Special Measures Agreement that covers cost sharing.

Esper -- who will continue on to Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines -- didn’t mention a specific figure in the joint news conference with South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo. Jeong said both sides agreed that “the defense cost should be shared at a fair and agreeable level” and the agreement should be reached before the current pact expires.

Esper landed in Seoul with Trump demanding South Korea pay about $5 billion for the privilege of hosting U.S. troops. The price tag originated with the White House, according to people familiar with the matter, and administration officials justify it by saying it reflects the costs South Korea would incur if it takes operational control of combined U.S.-South Korean forces in the case of a conflict.

Any deal reached with South Korea could have an impact on other U.S. allies that host American troops, with Trump seeking more money.

Japan and the U.S. reached a five-year deal in 2016 where Tokyo bears costs for local staff, utilities and training relocation. Japan is set to pay 197 billion yen ($1.8 billion) this year, although the U.S. does not publish costs of maintaining the bases. Some experts say it’s probably cheaper for the U.S. to keep its troops in Japan than to bring them home.

