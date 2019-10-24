(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. praised an idea floated by Germany’s defense minister for an internationally supervised security zone in northeastern Syria while ruling out any participation by American soldiers.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the proposal by his German counterpart, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, would be in line with U.S. calls for European countries to contribute more to their own security.

“It’s fine,” Esper told a conference in Brussels on Thursday. “It’s good for those countries who want to step up and help improve security in that part of the world.”

North Atlantic Treaty Organization defense ministers are due to discuss the situation in Syria -- and Kramp-Karrenbauer’s initiative -- at a meeting that starts on Thursday afternoon in the Belgian capital.

Esper said he hadn’t read or studied the German plan, which caused controversy in Berlin by irking the country’s junior coalition partners, the Social Democrats. Kramp-Karrenbauer said that an internationally agreed security zone would defuse the fighting in northern Syria and allow the focus to return to countering Islamic State.

It’s unclear how the plan would overlap with Turkey’s proposed Syrian security zone, designed to be off-limits to U.S.-backed Kurdish forces. Turkey struck an agreement with Russia on Tuesday to secure a buffer zone in northern Syria.

