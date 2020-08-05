(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, asked about Tuesday’s deadly explosion in Beirut, said that “most believe it was an accident as reported.”

He didn’t elaborate, but Esper’s comment Wednesday to the annual Aspen National Security conference was at odds with President Donald Trump’s observation the day before that U.S. military officials “seem to think it was an attack. It was a bomb of some kind.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.