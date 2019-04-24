U.S. Deficits, New Trade Talks, Bank of Canada Decision: Eco Day

(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

America’s budget deficits are often described by economists as a problem. In the markets right now, they look more like a solution

Trade negotiators led by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will travel to Beijing next week, the White House said, as both sides work to reach a draft agreement by next month President Donald Trump is unhappy that his pick for Fed chief Jerome Powell has raised interest rates. But he can’t do much about it. That doesn’t mean Trump isn’t trying

It’s central bank decision day in Canada. Here’s everything you need to know

The rise of the ultra-picky consumer means global supply chains face additional pressures beyond the current trade-war landscape

The People’s Bank of China offered $39.8 billion of targeted medium-term loans on Wednesday, a step that funnels money to some lenders while avoiding broad easing

The U.K. has formally kick-started its search for Mark Carney’s successor as governor of the Bank of England, which becomes available early in 2020

The Swiss National Bank is walking a tightrope with its trove of foreign equities

To contact the reporter on this story: David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fergal O'Brien at fobrien@bloomberg.net, Zoe Schneeweiss

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.