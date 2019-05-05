(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. said it’s sending an aircraft carrier strike group and bomber force to the Middle East to send an “unmistakable message” to the Iranian regime, citing “a number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings” it suggested were linked to Tehran.

“The United States is not seeking war with the Iranian regime, but we are fully prepared to respond to any attack, whether by proxy, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or regular Iranian forces,” National Security Advisor John Bolton said in a statement Sunday night.

Without giving further details, Bolton said the deployment of the bomber force and USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group would send a “a clear and unmistakable message to the Iranian regime that any attack on United States interests or on those of our allies will be met with unrelenting force.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the move, or whether the deployment was really new. The USS Abraham Lincoln had in recent weeks been docked at the port of San Diego. Pentagon officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tensions with Iran have been rising for months as U.S. economic sanctions, put in place last year following President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from a 2015 nuclear treaty with Tehran, squeezed the economy, stoking inflation and undermining investment. The Trump administration ratcheted up the pressure early this month by letting waivers allowing eight governments to import Iranian oil expire.

Over the weekend, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged his nation to resist U.S. sanctions by boosting non-oil exports and continuing oil sales, Reuters reported, citing his comments on state television.

In the past week, Iran’s oil minister also warned that OPEC is in danger of collapse as some nations seek to undermine their fellow members, an apparent reference to Saudi Arabia’s pledge to fill the supply gap created by U.S. sanctions on Iranian exports.

The Trump administration has said its goal is to cut Iran’s oil exports to zero, part of its bid to force Tehran to change its behavior in the Middle East, including its support for Houthi rebels in Yemen and Hezbollah, which the U.S. considers a terrorist group.

