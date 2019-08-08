U.S. Deputy Intelligence Director Is Out After Trump Meeting

(Bloomberg) -- The deputy director of national intelligence, Sue Gordon, will leave her position following a meeting with President Donald Trump on Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter.

Gordon’s boss, Dan Coats, has announced he would resign effective August 15. Gordon would have been next in line to serve as acting director in the position, the nation’s highest-ranking intelligence professional, until the Senate confirmed Trump’s choice for a permanent replacement.

Several Trump allies outside the White House had urged the president to remove Gordon, a career intelligence officer, describing her as too close to former CIA Director John Brennan. Brennan has publicly criticized Trump’s leadership, and the president in turn has called him “the worst CIA director in our country’s history.”

Trump told reporters Friday that he liked Gordon “very much” and said he might appoint her acting director.

But after House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, praised Gordon last month, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted, “If Adam Schiff wants her in there, the rumors about her being besties with Brennan and the rest of the clown cadre must be 100% true.”

Trump’s first choice to replace Coats, Representative John Ratcliffe of Texas, withdrew from consideration following public scrutiny of his qualifications for the job and his combative questioning of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller at a House hearing.

