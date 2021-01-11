(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. has classified Yemen’s Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization following a series of attacks on oil tankers last year in the Red Sea.

“The designations are intended to hold Ansarallah accountable for its terrorist acts, including cross-border attacks threatening civilian populations, infrastructure, and commercial shipping,” Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in a statement, referring to the Iran-backed group by another name.

The Houthis have been fighting Yemen’s United Nations-backed government since 2014. A Saudi Arabian-led coalition intervened a year later on the side of the government.

A ship was hit by an explosion near the Saudi port of Jeddah last month. While the kingdom didn’t blame it on the Houthis, it described the incident as a “terrorist attack”. Three weeks before that, another ship was damaged by what was possibly a mine at the Saudi terminal of Shuqaiq.

