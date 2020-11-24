LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 03: Charlotte Charles, Mother of Harry Dunn joins an anti-Donald Trump protest as NATO Leaders attend a reception at Buckingham Palace on December 3 2019 in London, England. Harry Dunn died after being hit by a car reportedly driven by Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US Diplomat, who then fled back to the United States of America sparking tensions. France and the UK signed the Treaty of Dunkirk in 1947 in the aftermath of WW2 cementing a mutual alliance in the event of an attack by Germany or the Soviet Union. The Benelux countries joined the Treaty and in April 1949 expanded further to include North America and Canada followed by Portugal, Italy, Norway, Denmark and Iceland. This new military alliance became the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). The organisation grew with Greece and Turkey becoming members and a re-armed West Germany was permitted in 1955. This encouraged the creation of the Soviet-led Warsaw Pact delineating the two sides of the Cold War. This year marks the 70th anniversary of NATO. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)
, Photographer: Peter Summers/Getty Images Europe
(Bloomberg) -- U.K. authorities were correct to allow an American diplomat’s wife to leave the country after a 2019 car accident that killed a young man outside an air force base, a British court ruled Tuesday.
Anne Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity through her husband’s job when she killed 19-year-old Harry Dunn while she was driving on the wrong side of the road outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire, judges Julian Flaux and Pushpinder Saini said.
Dunn’s family has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek the return of Sacoolas to the U.K. to face charges. They sued the U.K. government, arguing that British officials unconstitutionally intervened in the investigation and allowed Sacoolas to flee to the U.S.
“In our judgment, Mrs. Sacoolas had immunity at the time of Harry’s death,” the judges wrote in their ruling.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.