(Bloomberg) -- U.K. authorities were correct to allow an American diplomat’s wife to leave the country after a 2019 car accident that killed a young man outside an air force base, a British court ruled Tuesday.

Anne Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity through her husband’s job when she killed 19-year-old Harry Dunn while she was driving on the wrong side of the road outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire, judges Julian Flaux and Pushpinder Saini said.

Dunn’s family has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek the return of Sacoolas to the U.K. to face charges. They sued the U.K. government, arguing that British officials unconstitutionally intervened in the investigation and allowed Sacoolas to flee to the U.S.

“In our judgment, Mrs. Sacoolas had immunity at the time of Harry’s death,” the judges wrote in their ruling.

