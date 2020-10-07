(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Embassy in Phnom Penh said on Wednesday it was “disappointed” Cambodia had razed an American-built military facility that symbolized friendship between the countries.

Located within the Ream Naval Base along Cambodia’s southwestern coast, the U.S.-funded maritime security facility was reported to have been demolished last month, raising concerns it was done to facilitate hosting Chinese soldiers and military assets.

“Such a military presence would negatively impact the U.S.-Cambodia bilateral relationship and be disruptive and destabilizing to the Indo-Pacific region,” an embassy spokesperson wrote in an emailed statement.

Last year, the Wall Street Journal reported citing unnamed U.S. officials that China had signed a secret agreement allowing its armed forces to exclusively use parts of the base, a charge the Chinese military denies.

Cambodia’s main government spokesman, Phay Siphan, said by phone the facility had not been demolished, but relocated to an area close by. He reiterated a statement made earlier in the day by Prime Minister Hun Sen that China would not have exclusive access to the base even though it was footing the bill for its upgrade.

“I think that they have a right to worry on that issue,” Phay Siphan said of the U.S. concerns. “But Cambodia is very open and I’m very confident that everyone could use the base. It’s not exclusive to anyone.”

