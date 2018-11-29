(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm Indigo Partners has agreed to invest an undisclosed sum in Iceland’s Wow Air Hf, possibly breathing new life into the discount carrier just hours after another suitor walked away.

Indigo is led by William Franke, who has founded or invested in low-fare carriers around the globe. Terms of the preliminary agreement weren’t disclosed in a statement from the companies Thursday.

Franke’s move came on the same day that Icelandair Group Hf abandoned its plan to buy Wow, stirring concern that Iceland’s tourism industry would be hurt by a collapse of the discounter. The Indigo investment, if completed, could save Europe from another airline bankruptcy. There have already been at least five this year, spurred on by higher fuel prices and an overhang of capacity that has hurt efforts to raise fares.

Spokesmen for Indigo and Wow declined to comment beyond the statement.

Indigo owns ultra discounter Frontier Airlines in the U.S. and stakes in Mexico’s Volaris, East European operator Wizz Air Holdings Plc and Chile’s JetSmart. Indigo last year agreed to buy 430 Airbus SE aircraft valued at $50 billion for the group of carriers, the largest commercial jet transaction in the planemaker’s history.

Worsening Outlook

Wow on Tuesday said financial projections had worsened significantly since a Sept. 24 bond sale, and that talks to secure long-term funds had become a necessity. The airline has already seen an aircraft sale-and-leaseback deal fall through, and had cautioned that it was seeing a worse-than-expected sales slowdown due to negative publicity.

Lessors, creditors and government authorities are keeping tighter watch over the business and are demanding stricter terms.

The Indigo agreement followed a message to employees from Wow founder Chief Executive Officer Skuli Mogensen, who said his ambition has always been to ensure that the company remains a standalone carrier, and that he anticipated “good news” on that front in the near future. Mogensen will remain a principal investor in Wow once the transaction with Indigo is completed, the companies said.

