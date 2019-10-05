(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. disputed an assessment from North Korea that talks in Sweden between the two countries on denuclearization had broken down on Saturday, after Pyongyang’s top negotiator said the U.S. arrived “empty handed.”

Comments from the North Korean delegation “do not reflect the content or the spirit of today’s 8 1/2 hour discussion,” U.S. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement. “The U.S. brought creative ideas and had good discussions” with its North Korean counterparts.

At the end of the day, the U.S. “proposed to accept the invitation of our Swedish hosts to return to Stockholm to meet again in two weeks time, in order to continue discussions,” Ortagus said.

