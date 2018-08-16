The U.S. dollar fell while European stocks climbed alongside U.S. equity futures on renewed hopes for trade tensions to ease. The yuan jumped and Treasuries dipped.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose, with most sectors in the green, while futures on the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq indexes all gained. The greenback, which has seen recent strength on its role as a haven, fell for the first time in six days. Stocks stayed lower in most Asian markets in the wake of disappointing earnings from tech giant Tencent Holding, though pared declines after China said its vice commerce minister will visit the U.S. for talks in late August. Hopes for a détente in the trade dispute gave China’s yuan a boost. Emerging-market shares slipped, flirting with a bear market. In Europe, the pound climbed after data showed U.K. retail sales bounced back in July.

The potential for a breakthrough in the trade standoff between China and the U.S. is helping shake off some of the caution that’s weakened risk assets over the past week. The lira continued to strengthen Thursday after Turkey moved to deter short-selling of the currency while Qatar promised to invest $15 billion in the country’s economy.

Elsewhere, metals rebounded after a hammering on Wednesday. In Hong Kong, currency interventions continued after the currency fell to the weak end of its trading band.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.3 per cent as of 9:47 a.m. London time. Futures on the S&P 500 Index increased 0.3 per cent. The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index increased 0.6 per cent, the first advance in more than a week. Germany’s DAX Index gained 0.4 per cent, the biggest rise in more than a week. The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 0.2 per cent, hitting the lowest in about 13 months with its seventh straight decline. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index sank 0.5 per cent to the lowest in almost 11 months.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index sank 0.3 per cent, the first retreat in more than a week and the largest decrease in more than three weeks. The euro advanced 0.4 per cent to $1.1385. The British pound jumped 0.2 per cent to US$1.2719, the largest climb in more than two weeks. The Japanese yen fell less than 0.05 per cent to 110.79 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed one basis point to 2.87 per cent. Germany’s 10-year yield increased one basis point to 0.32 per cent. Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 1.225 per cent, the largest rise in more than a week. Italy’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.146 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude advanced 0.1 per cent to US$65.07 a barrel. Gold jumped 0.5 per cent to US$1,180.14 an ounce, the biggest increase in almost two weeks.