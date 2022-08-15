U.S. equity-index futures slipped, the dollar gained and commodities from oil to iron ore tumbled as disappointing data from China further clouded the outlook for the global economy.

Contracts on both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were lower, suggesting a four-week stocks rally may stall. Europe’s equity benchmark advanced about 0.3 per cent, as corporate news buoyed healthcare stocks while miners and carmakers declined. An Asian share index added less than 0.1 per cent and emerging-market stocks dropped.

Treasury yields were little changed and the bond curve remained deeply inverted, pointing to worries that the Federal Reserve’s campaign of monetary tightening against high inflation will spark a US recession. Bonds in Europe gained.

Data showed China’s July retail sales, investment and industrial output missed economists’ estimates. The central bank had earlier cut borrowing costs. China’s bond yields and the offshore yuan fell, while its bourses wavered.

Equity markets in recent weeks have drawn succor from signs of slowing price pressures, which stirred hopes of a shift by the Fed to less aggressive rate hikes. But China’s faltering economy shows many hurdles still lie ahead for a near-13 per cent rebound in global stocks from June bear-market lows. The risk of a euro-area recession has reached the highest level since November 2020, according to economists polled by Bloomberg.

Markets are “focusing on the fact the US seems to have finally started a period of disinflation,” Esty Dwek, chief investment officer at Flowbank SA, said on Bloomberg Television. She added that “if China is slowing and isn’t going to pick up very much then investors really need the US to hold up.”

Oil shed more than 4 per cent, while iron ore, copper and other metals declined amid mounting concerns that China’s sluggish recovery will curb demand for raw materials. Gold retreated below US$1,800 an ounce and Bitcoin hovered above US$24,000.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Earnings include Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Tencent

Hedge funds’ 13F filings, Monday

Federal Reserve July minutes, Wednesday

New Zealand rate decision, Wednesday

UK CPI, US retail sales, Wednesday

Australia unemployment, Thursday

U.S. existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Conference Board leading index, Thursday

Fed’s Esther George, Neel Kashkari speak at separate events, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.4 per cent as of 7:09 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5 per cent

The euro fell 0.5 per cent to US$1.0203

The British pound fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.2089

The Japanese yen was little changed at 133.31 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 2.83 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 0.95 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.07 per cent

Commodities