(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration is close to issuing a list of 89 Chinese aerospace and other companies that have military ties and would be unable to access U.S. technology exports, Reuters reported, a move that could escalate tensions as the incoming Biden administration prepares to take over.

A spokesman for the U.S. Department of Commerce declined to comment, Reuters reported, noting that the Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China and Aviation Industry Corporation of China were among the firms on the list.

