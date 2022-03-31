(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is dropping charges against five of the 10 defendants in a price-fixing trial targeting chicken industry workers and executives at companies including Tyson Foods Inc., Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. and Perdue Farms LLC.

The move comes after jurors deadlocked in the case on Tuesday, causing a second mistrial after a different jury failed to reach a verdict in December. Justice Department lawyers asked U.S. District Judge Philip Brimmer in Denver to dismiss charges against the five defendants “to streamline the case and conserve the resources of the court, the parties, and the public.”

The government plans to go forward with a third trial against the remaining five, including former Pilgrim’s Pride chief executive officers Jayson Penn and William Lovette.

It would remove from the case Timothy Mulrenin, a Perdue executive who previously worked at Tyson; William Kantola, a Koch Foods Inc. executive; Jimmie Lee Little, a former Pilgrim’s sales director; Gary Brian Roberts, a Case Farms employee who had worked at Tyson; and Rickie Blake, a former director and manager at George’s Inc.

All 10 were charged with conspiring to fix prices and rig bids from 2012 to early 2019. If convicted, the remaining defendants face prison time and fines.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment on the case.

The case is U.S. v. Penn, 20-cr-00152, U.S. District Court, District of Colorado (Denver).

