(Bloomberg) -- Federal prosecutors moved to dismiss criminal charges against former Jefferies Group LLC managing director Jesse Litvak, whose two convictions for fraud were both overturned by a federal appeals court.

Litvak was the first of more than a half-dozen traders to be charged by U.S. authorities with fraud for lying to clients. His arrest in January 2013 put traders on notice that they could face criminal prosecution for making misrepresentations to customers while negotiating trades.

