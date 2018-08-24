Orders placed with U.S. factories for business equipment accelerated by more than forecast in July, a sign solid demand extended into the second half despite corporate concerns over tariffs, Commerce Department figures showed Friday.

Highlights of Durable Goods (July)

Non-military capital-goods orders excluding aircraft rose 1.4 per cent (est. 0.5 per cent rise) after upwardly revised 0.6 per cent increase in prior month; figure is proxy for business investment Shipments of those goods, used to calculate gross domestic product, rose 0.9 per cent (est. 0.3 per cent increase) after upwardly revised 0.9 per cent gain Broader measure of bookings for all durable goods, or items meant to last at least three years, fell 1.7 per cent (est. 1 per cent decline) following 0.7 per cent increase; reflects plunge in aircraft orders

Key Takeaways

Orders rose for machinery, computers and electronic products and motor vehicles and parts last month, according to the report. The data, representing the first results since the U.S. and China imposed tariffs on each other’s goods in early July, signal that business investment remains intact even as President Donald Trump widens a trade war to a growing range of products from China.

Growth in business spending, which is getting a boost from lower corporate taxes, is one of the factors supporting economic growth that could reach 3 per cent in the second half. Even so, the uncertainty over trade may spur companies to slow investment. The next round of proposed actions by the Trump administration against Chinese imports would place tariffs of as much as 25 per cent on US$200 billion in goods.

The drop in overall durable-goods orders reflects bookings for aircraft and parts, typically a volatile category. Civilian airplane orders fell 35.4 per cent in July, while the military side dropped 34.6 per cent. Boeing Co. previously reported that the planemaker received 30 orders in July, down from 233 in June.

The strength in business-equipment demand helped boost some estimates for third-quarter growth in gross domestic product. Barclays Plc analysts increased their tracking estimate to a 3.2 per cent annualized rate from 3 per cent, while Stephen Stanley of Amherst Pierpont Securities raised his projection by 0.2 percentage point to 3.5 per cent. The economy expanded at a 4.1 per cent pace in the second quarter, the fastest since 2014.

What Our Economists Say

Today’s durable goods report suggests that the economy’s growth composition is set to change in the second half. Consumer spending appears to be moderating while capacity constraints and still-elevated demand are likely to drive business investment. Thus far, measures of unmet demand do not appear to be increasing, easing concerns that inflationary pressures are on the horizon.-- Tim Mahedy and Carl Riccadonna, Bloomberg Economics Read more for the full reaction note.

Other Details

Excluding transportation equipment, durable-goods orders rose 0.2 per cent (forecast 0.5 per cent rise) after a downwardly revised 0.1 per cent gain Durable-goods inventories rose 1.3 per cent, biggest increase since May 2011 Orders for machinery rose 0.6 per cent following no change; demand for computers and electronic products jumped 1.1 per cent after a 0.8 per cent gain Motor vehicle and parts orders rose 3.5 per cent following 4.7 per cent increase Orders for primary metals rose 0.3 per cent; fabricated-metal product orders unchanged Defense capital-goods orders fell 8 percent following 12.9 per cent drop