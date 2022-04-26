(Bloomberg) -- Orders placed with U.S. factories for durable goods rose in March, pointing to sustained investment in business equipment.

Bookings for durable goods -- items meant to last at least three years -- increased 0.8% in March after a revised 1.7% decline a month earlier, Commerce Department figures showed Tuesday. The value of core capital goods orders, a proxy for investment in equipment that excludes aircraft and military hardware, rose by a larger-than-forecast 1%.

The median estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 1% increase in all durable goods and a 0.5% gain in the core figure.

The figures suggest sustained momentum in capital expenditures as the first quarter drew to a close. Companies are striving to enhance productivity against a backdrop of higher energy costs, shifts in supply chains and difficulty attracting skilled labor.

At the same time, Russia’s war in Ukraine, rising borrowing costs as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy, and concerns about a slowdown in demand are introducing more economic uncertainty.

