(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is easing limits on contact with Taiwanese officials, the State Department said Friday, as the U.S. looks to counter what it sees as increasing encroachment by China on the island’s sovereignty.

The new State Department guidance “underscores Taiwan is a vibrant democracy and an important security and economic partner that is also a force for good in the international community,” spokesman Ned Price said. He said the new rules “liberalize contacts with Taiwan, consistent with our unofficial relations.”

