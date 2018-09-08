(Bloomberg) -- A strengthening Tropical Storm Florence is casting a hurricane-sized shadow across the U.S. East Coast, where it could strike late next week.

The chances of Florence hitting the U.S. have increased as the storm drifted west across the central Atlantic Ocean. Florence was about 810 miles (1,304 kilometers) southeast of Bermuda, with tropical-storm strength winds of 70 miles per hour, up from 65 mph earlier, the National Hurricane Center said in a 5 p.m. New York time advisory. It was forecast to regain hurricane strength overnight and become a Category 4 storm with winds of 145 mph by Wednesday.

The storm could explode in power on Sunday.

“Florence is forecast to be a dangerous major hurricane near the southeast U.S. coast by late next week, and the risk of direct impacts continues to increase,” the hurricane center said. People should have a personal hurricane plan.

“We are in a serious situation, we have major hurricane potentially making landfall on the East Coast next week,” Jeff Masters, co-founder of Weather Underground in Ann Arbor, Michigan, said by telephone. “I would say it has about a 70 percent chance to hit the U.S. East Coast and a 30 percent chance it recurves.”

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Saturday declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the storm The move will allow the state to use the National Guard for preparations and recovery if necessary. North Carolina’s governor took a similar step on Friday.

Hurricane track and intensity forecasts often have wide margins of error beyond five days. The earliest Florence may approach the U.S. coastline would be Sept. 13-14, but meteorologists are warning everyone from Florida to Massachusetts to pay close attention.

“People don’t need to go out and start boarding up windows and stocking up on supplies just yet,” said Mike Doll, a meteorologist at AccuWeather Inc. in State College, Pennsylvania. “By the time we get to Thursday, the expectation is it will be off the southeast coast of the U.S.”

Bermuda High

More than 3.9 million homes that would cost more than a $1 trillion to rebuild are at risk from hurricanes on the U.S. Atlantic coast from Maine to Florida, according to CoreLogic, a property analytics firm in Irvine, California.

The East Coast’s fate from the current storm will be decided by a weather pattern called the Bermuda High. A semi-permanent feature in the Atlantic, the high rotates in a clockwise manner and will steer Florence through the ocean. Or to think of it another way, imagine the hands of a clock sweeping past six and heading toward nine.

“Florence is tracing out a clockwise path around the high,” Masters said. “When it reaches the edge of the high, it will start to turn north.”

If the high’s edge is offshore then Florence could miss the East Coast entirely. But if it’s overland or close to the seaboard, then the storm will strike land, he said. The forecast picture will become clearer through the weekend.

“By the time we get to early Monday we’re going to have a better idea of what portions of the East Coast will be directly impacted,” Doll said.

Nine storms have emerged across the Atlantic so far this year. To the east of Florence, forecasters are also watching tropical storms Helene and Isaac. Helene is forecast to brush the Cabo Verde Islands off Africa before drifting into the central Atlantic, while Isaac could grow to a hurricane and threaten the small islands in the Caribbean Sea by Thursday.

Meanwhile, in the Pacific, Hurricane Olivia, forecast to weaken to a tropical storm, may hit Hawaii as soon as Tuesday. Further to the west, Typhoon Mangkhut will sweep past the U.S. territory of Guam Monday and Tuesday.

