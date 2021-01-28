U.S. Economic Growth Moderated to 4% in Final Quarter of 2020

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. economy downshifted in the final three months of 2020 after record third-quarter growth, as the pandemic battered the labor market and limited Americans’ ability and willingness to spend.

Gross domestic product expanded at a 4% annualized rate in the fourth quarter, according to a preliminary estimate released by the Commerce Department on Thursday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 4.2%.

While output of goods and services was far slower than the record 33.4% rate in the previous three months, the growth pace still exceeded the average of the decade-long expansion that ended early last year.

